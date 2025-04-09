Lisbon [Portugal], April 9 (ANI): After concluding a "fruitful" State visit to Portugal, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday (local time) embarked for the next leg of her tour, Slovak Republic.

She visited Portugal at the invitation of President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The visit is taking place after a 27-year gap. The last State Visit took place in 1998, when President K R Narayanan visited Portugal.

"A fruitful State visit to Portugal concludes. President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for the next leg of her tour, Slovak Republic," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

President Murmu will visit Slovakia from April 9 to 10 at the invitation of Slovakian President Peter Pellegrini. It will be the first visit by an Indian president to Slovakia in 29 years.

During her visit, President Droupadi Murmu was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Portuguese Parliament, where she was warmly received by the President of Assembleia da Republica, Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco.

During her visit to the Portuguese legislature, President Murmu met with the Portuguese delegation, signed the official book of honour, and held a meeting with the cabinet of the President of Assembleia da Republica, reaffirming the shared commitment between the two nations to deepen bilateral ties.

The state visit, which began earlier this week, has seen several high-level engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation across a range of sectors.

On April 7, President Murmu was conferred the prestigious 'City Key of Honour' by the Mayor of Lisbon in a ceremony held at the City Hall.

Murmu also attended a banquet hosted in her honour by the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa. The banquet took place at Palacio da Ajuda in Lisbon on Monday evening. President Murmu highlighted that this year holds special significance; the two countries are celebrating 50 years of the India-Portugal bilateral relations.

In her remarks, she emphasised that with the natural synergy and potential for cooperation in diverse fields, India-Portugal historic ties are firmly on the way to evolving into a dynamic and visionary partnership.

On Monday, Murmu visited the Church of Santa Maria and laid a wreath at the tomb of Luis Vaz de Camoes, Portugal's national poet.

President Murmu along with her Portuguese counterpart Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa also launched postage stamps commemorating 50 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries. (ANI)

