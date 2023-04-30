Kathmandu, Apr 30 (PTI) President Ramchandra Paudel returned to Nepal on Sunday night as his health improved following his successful treatment for a chest-related ailment at a hospital in New Delhi.

Paudel, 78, was airlifted to India on April 19 for treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS), New Delhi, after he complained of shortness of breath.

Also Read | Chinese Crew Member Dies After MV Hong Hai 189 and MT Petite Soeur Collide Near Corregidor Island (Watch Video).

He returned to Kathmandu on board the Nepal Airlines' regular flight after being discharged from the hospital following his "successful" treatment.

“He has gone through various health check-ups and treatment at the AIIMS,” the President's Office said in a statement here earlier in the day.

Also Read | India: Women’s Fight for Dignity with More Toilets.

Doctors involved in Paudel's treatment have advised him to rest for a few more weeks.

"His health conditions have now improved significantly,” the statement said.

President Paudel has thanked Nepalese and Indian health personnel involved in his treatment, government officials, security personnel, all brothers and sisters from within and outside the country who have expressed concern about his health and the government of India, the statement added.

Paudel was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu on April 18 after he complained of health problems and was referred to AIIMS, New Delhi, for further treatment after he was found to have developed a lung infection.

Paudel of the Nepali Congress was elected as the president of Nepal last month, in a relief to the fragile coalition government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)