Los Angeles, Jul 23 (AP) Los Angeles prosecutors are expected to announce felony charges Tuesday in connection with a car crash outside a nightclub over the weekend that injured at least 36 people and led to the driver being shot.

Partygoers were leaving the Vermont Hollywood venue at the end of a reggae hip-hop event early Saturday when a vehicle rammed into the crowd along a busy boulevard in East Hollywood.

The car came to a stop after colliding with several food carts, which became lodged underneath the vehicle, and bystanders attacked the driver, according to police. Injuries ranged from minor to serious fractures and lacerations, and some people were briefly trapped beneath the vehicle.

LA County District Attorney Nathan Hochman is expected to announce felony charges against the driver, who was identified Sunday as 29-year-old Fernando Ramirez.

He is expected to face a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. A phone number for Ramirez could not be found in an online database search, and the public defender's office has not responded to requests for comment on whether one of its attorneys is representing him.

Ramirez was later found to have been shot in the lower back, but authorities have not identified the suspected gunman.

Los Angeles police released surveillance photos Monday from cameras near the crash showing a man with a goatee wearing a blue Dodgers jacket and a light blue jersey with the number “5.”

Ramirez has a criminal history that includes a battery and gang-related charge in 2014, an aggravated battery conviction for a 2019 attack on a Black man at a Whole Foods grocery store in Laguna Beach, California, and a domestic violence charge in 2021, records show.

Ramirez “has proved to be violent to strangers and family alike and clearly has a lack of concern for the safety of others,” Orange County prosecutors said in a court filing for the 2019 attack.

A 2024 drunken driving case and 2022 domestic violence charge were pending at the time of the nightclub crash, according to records. (AP)

