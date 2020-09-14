Tel Aviv [Israel], September 14 (ANI/Sputnik): Protesters have gathered at the Ben Gurion airport in Tel Aviv as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to depart to the United States for the signing ceremony of landmark peace deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday (local time).

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu announced a new three-week nationwide lockdown beginning this coming Friday due to the resurgence of coronavirus cases.

Also Read | Chinese Whistleblower Li-Meng Yan Again Claims Coronavirus Was Made in Lab, Offers Scientific Evidence.

"Netanyahu is indicted in several cases, but he chooses to lock down the country for three weeks -- which is madness -- and leave for the United States," a female participant of the protest told Sputnik.

Protesters drove cars to the airport entrance to block the way to the departure terminal. Some of them brought Israeli flags and black placards, others are chanting slogans such as "Netanyahu is criminal minister" and "We demand investigation now."

Also Read | US Elections 2020: Joe Biden Win in November is No ‘Slam Dunk’, Says Bernie Sanders.

On August 13, Israel and the UAE agreed to normalise ties, which among other things entailed Israel giving up its annexation plans in the West Bank. The deal was brokered by the United States. The expectation was that the other countries of the region would follow the lead.

A month later, on September 11, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain officially agreed to a similar deal in a trilateral phone conversation with US President Donald Trump and Netanyahu.

The signing ceremony for both agreements is scheduled to take place on Tuesday in Washington.

Netanyahu has been probed simultaneously in several cases on corruption and bribery for a few years now, the reason why he had to abandon all ministerial posts but premiership amid Israel experiencing a lengthy political power crisis last year with three snap general elections in one year. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)