Nairobi, Jun 12 (AP) Protesters took to the streets of the Kenyan capital on Thursday to vent their anger over the death of a blogger in police custody.

Albert Ojwang was arrested June 6 in Homa Bay in western Kenya and driven 400 km to Nairobi for what police said was publishing “false information” about a top police official on social media.

He subsequently died at the Central Police Station after “hitting his head against the cell wall,” police said. Amnesty International and local activists have questioned that account.

The protesters occupied the road in Nairobi leading to the parliamentary building, where the national budget was due to be presented Thursday. At least two cars were set on fire in a street nearby.

Police on Monday fired tear gas to disperse another protest demanding accountability for Ojwang's death.

Authorities have since said an official investigation is underway.

President William Ruto in a statement on Wednesday said Ojwang's death was “heartbreaking and unacceptable".

“I strongly condemn the actions and omissions, including any negligence or outright criminality, that may have contributed to his untimely death,” Ruto said.

The blogger's death comes almost a year after several activists and protesters were killed and abducted by Kenyan police during finance bill protests. The rallies led to calls for the removal of Ruto, who has been criticised for what some say is his authoritarian streak. (AP)

