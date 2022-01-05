Brussels [ Belgium], January 5 (ANI): Demonstrations were held in several cities in Europe against China hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics. The protesters demanded a boycott of the upcoming event as Beijing is committing atrocities against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang province.

Belgium Uyghur Association along with groups of Tibet and Hong Kong protested against the Beijing Winter Olympics in front of the European Union office and also took out a protest march to the Chinese embassy in Brussels.

Small demonstrations also took place in Antwerp, Brisbane, Berlin, Lucerne, and London - among others - on what has been called a "day of action" by campaigners.

"Our protest today together with groups of Tibet & Hongkong in front of EU commission and 5 km march to Embassy of China in Brussels while a debate was going on regarding the #Beijing2022 in Brussels Press Club attended by @stoop_k from @UyghurCongress & @EU_today," tweeted Belgium Uyghur Association.

Earlier, the Local Uyghur community in Belgium's Antwerp city protested against Beijing's action against Uyghurs in China's Xinjiang province and appealed to European countries to boycott the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics.

Led by local leaders of the Uyghur community in Antwerp, the protestors raised slogans against China and demanded that all atrocities against the Uygur community be stopped by Chinese authorities.

Further, they appealed to all European countries to boycott Winter Olympics to be held in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics is scheduled in February and the US and many other countries have started boycotting the event and the calls for its boycott are growing louder. (ANI)

