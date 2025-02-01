Balochistan [Pakistan], February 1 (ANI): The Karachi-Quetta highway has been blocked for over a day as protests continue in Balochistan over the alleged enforced disappearance of 15-year-old Anas Ahmed from Khuzdar, as reported by the Balochistan Post.

According to the Balochistan Post, Anas was taken from the Guzgi area of Balochistan by military personnel. His family, along with local residents, has organized a sit-in demanding his immediate release and information on his whereabouts. The protests have caused significant disruptions to traffic between Karachi and Quetta.

Also Read | What Is a Hyperbaric Chamber? How Is It Used in Therapy? All You Need To Know As 5-Year-Old Boy Killed, His Mother Injured After Its Explosion at Oxford Medical Center in Michigan.

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) has shown support for the demonstration, calling on people to gather at Shahsawar Chowk (Ghora Chowk) in solidarity with Anas's family, the Balochistan Post reported.

Prominent activist Mahrang Baloch condemned the alleged abduction, describing it as an act of "state violence." On X, she stated, "15-year-old Anas Ahmed has been abducted from Khuzdar--beaten and taken away by security forces." She further stressed that the struggle against enforced disappearances is not only for the affected families but a collective fight for the survival of the Baloch nation, highlighting the broader oppression faced by their people, the Balochistan Post reported.

Also Read | Microsoft Layoffs: Tech Giant Terminates Several Employees Without Severance Pay or Healthcare Benefits Due to Poor Performance.

According to the Balochistan Post, the human rights group Baloch Voice for Justice (BVJ) also condemned the incident, calling it a serious violation of basic human rights and Pakistan's constitutional protections. In a statement, BVJ pointed out that Anas's disappearance infringes on Article 10 of Pakistan's Constitution, which prohibits arbitrary detention and requires individuals to be informed of the reasons for their arrest.

BVJ highlighted, "The Constitution mandates that no individual shall be arrested or detained without being informed of the reasons for their detention. Anas's case appears to disregard this fundamental protection."

BVJ urged Pakistani authorities to clarify Anas's whereabouts and ensure his immediate release, emphasizing that his family deserves answers. The organization called for accountability for those responsible for this unlawful act. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)