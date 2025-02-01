Michigan, February 1: A five-year-old boy lost his life, and his mother sustained injuries after a hyperbaric chamber exploded at the Oxford Centre in Troy, Michigan, on Friday morning. The explosion occurred around 8 am, north of Detroit. The boy, a resident of Royal Oak, Michigan, was inside the chamber at the time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Upon arrival, the first responding units unfortunately discovered a 5-year-old boy deceased on the scene,” said Lt Ben Hancock of the Troy Police Department. Reverse Aging Process Using Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Found by Israeli Scientists, Claims to Have Considerable Positive Effect on Body.

His mother, who was standing next to the chamber, suffered injuries to her arms due to the blast. “The mother of the child suffered some injuries to her arms as she was standing right next to the chamber as the explosion occurred,” Lt Hancock added. Medical staff later confirmed that her injuries were not severe. US: 10-Year-Old Boy Dies of Mechanical Asphyxia After Foster Mother Lays on Top of Him in Indiana, Woman Arrested for Homicide.

High Oxygen Levels in the Chamber Made It Highly Flammable

According to Lt Keith Young of the Detroit Fire Department, the hyperbaric chamber contained 100% oxygen—up to five times the amount found in a normal room—making it highly flammable. “The presence of such a high amount of oxygen in a pressurised environment can make it extremely combustible,” Lt Young explained.

The exact cause of the explosion remains unknown, and multiple state agencies are now investigating safety regulations at the facility. “This is very uncommon, so we’re not sure what led up to it,” Young added.

Facility Remains Closed Amid Investigation

The medical center released a statement expressing shock over the incident. “The safety and well-being of the children we serve is our highest priority. Nothing like this has happened in our more than 15 years of providing this type of therapy. We do not know why or how this happened and will participate in all of the investigations that now need to take place.” The facility has been temporarily shut down pending further investigations.

What Is a Hyperbaric Chamber?

A hyperbaric chamber is a pressurized room or container filled with 100% oxygen. It is used to treat decompression sickness—commonly seen in divers—as well as serious infections, carbon monoxide poisoning, and wounds that do not heal properly.

How Is Hyperbaric Chamber Used in Therapy?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) increases oxygen supply to damaged tissues by subjecting patients to air pressure levels two to three times higher than normal. This allows the lungs to absorb more oxygen, aiding the body’s healing process.

FDA-Approved Uses of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved HBOT in July 2021 for treating conditions such as:

Decompression sickness

Severe anemia

Carbon monoxide poisoning

Severe burns

Gas gangrene

Skin infections and tissue damage

Non-healing diabetic foot ulcers

Radiation injuries

Sudden hearing or vision loss due to blocked blood flow

Risks and Safety Concerns

Although HBOT is generally considered safe, potential risks include:

Ear and sinus pain

Middle ear injuries (e.g., eardrum rupture)

Temporary vision changes

Lung collapse (rare)

The FDA has warned that high oxygen concentrations pose a fire hazard. It advises treatment only at accredited facilities to minimise risks. Explosions and fires have previously been reported in hyperbaric chambers that were unregulated or not approved by the FDA.

Authorities continue investigating the cause of this tragic incident, while the medical facility remains closed.

