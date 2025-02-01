San Francisco, February 1: Microsoft has cut several jobs in its latest round of layoffs without offering any severance pay or healthcare benefits. The Microsoft layoffs in 2025 were announced as an immediate measure to reduce the workforce, citing poor performance of the employees. The affected employees were asked to submit the access and properties of the company that they were allowed to use during their jobs.

Microsoft job cuts were already expected this year as the company aimed to reduce the workforce by laying off the people who were not performing well. Reports have said that, unlike most other tech companies, Microsoft has not considered offering severance packages to those affected. The tech giant laid off these employees due to 'minimum performance standards and expectations', according to the reports. NVIDIA Announced Layoffs? CEO Jensen Huang Reportedly Fires Employees Behind Innovation Allowing AI Models To Use Only 1/6 of GPU.

Satya Nadella-led Microsoft shared a termination letter with the employees, mentioning further discontinuing healthcare, prescription, and dental benefits on their final day of employment. Employees affected by Microsoft layoffs were asked to immediately surrender all their access to the company systems, including buildings and accounts.

In the termination letter, Microsoft stated, "You are relieved of all job duties effective immediately." The employees were asked to surrender the card keys, hardware and software issued by the company, corporate American Express cards and card keys. The letter mentioned that this decision was taken "past performance and basis of termination". This means that the employees will not be able to join the company again in the future. Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Lays Off Corporate Employees in Latest Round of Job Cuts.

With the latest round of Microsoft layoffs, the company said it would focus more on high-performance talent, and those not performing will meet the same layoff decision. The job cuts were announced when the company laid off other employees from multiple divisions, such as gaming, security, sales, and more. As of December 31, 2024, Microsoft had around 2,28,000 employees, per a report.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2025 12:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).