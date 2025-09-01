Islamabad [Pakistan], September 1 (ANI): On the International Day of the Victims of Enforced Disappearances, observed annually since its official recognition by the United Nations in 2010, the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has raised its voice against the continued plight of thousands of missing Pashtuns in Pakistan.

According to a post shared by PTM Holland on X, countless individuals remain either forcibly disappeared or imprisoned without trial, subjected to torture and denial of justice.

The PTM, which has consistently campaigned for the recovery of missing persons since its inception, reiterated that its central demand has always been for the state to disclose information about the disappeared and to ensure transparent investigations into their cases.

As highlighted in the post shared by PTM Holland, this legitimate demand has repeatedly been ignored, with Pashtuns continuing to face extrajudicial killings, abductions, and fabricated criminal charges.

Prominent leaders and activists remain in custody despite proven innocence in courts. Ali Wazir, a senior PTM figure, has been imprisoned for two years even though multiple judicial rulings have acquitted him. Similarly, Haji Abdul Samad, a respected elder of the Khyber Qaumi Jirga, and Bilal Orakzai, a key PTM activist, are languishing in jail under false allegations.

The PTM further emphasised its opposition to military operations on Afghan soil that harm civilians, calling for their unconditional end. The movement urged the Pakistani state and army to reconsider their ongoing policies against Pashtuns, warning that such approaches only fuel greater resentment and resistance.

In its statement, the PTM appealed to international human rights organisations to break their silence and stand firmly with Pashtuns in their quest for justice. As cited in the post shared by PTM Holland, PTM stated that the global community must hold Pakistan accountable for these violations and support the struggle of the people demanding dignity, rights, and authority over their land.

PTM declared that it will continue its peaceful struggle until Pashtuns achieve full control and self-determination in their homeland. (ANI)

