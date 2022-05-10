New York, May 10 (AP) The Pulitzer Board has awarded a special citation to Ukrainian journalists.

The board recognised those in their home country covering the ongoing crisis that began earlier this year for “their courage, endurance, and commitment to truthful reporting during Vladimir Putin's ruthless invasion of their country and his propaganda war in Russia.”

The board said their reporting has provided an accurate picture of the situation in the country and has done honour to both Ukraine and journalists everywhere. (AP)

