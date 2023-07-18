Majha (Punjab) [India], July 18 (ANI): Following the Majha floods, stories of unwavering heroism and determination have surfaced, showcasing the villagers' unbreakable character. One of these tales, about a revenue official who put his own life in danger to save BSF personnel as well as civilians from the perilous currents of Ujh, stands out among the others, Khalsa Vox reported.

An ex-Army serviceman, Fateh Singh is today a patwari in the Dhar block. In light of his incredible achievement, Singh is of the opinion that, despite the formidable obstacles he encountered, his Army training inspired him to take action.

The Pathankot administration called Singh last Sunday to assume command of one of the fibre boats used for rescue efforts when the Ujh River swelled past its limits, as per Khalsa Vox.

His first task was to return three stranded citizens and six BSF members who were stranded close to Jaitpur village to safety in Khudaipur hamlet. When floodwaters encircled them, the security personnel were stationed at the Simbal Skool border outpost.

His boat encountered a malfunction just as Singh was about to start the rescue operation from Jaitpur. Unfazed, he bravely decided to remove the engine from the boat and disassemble it. Once finished, he threw away the large engine because he knew it would make it difficult for them to cross the river.

The BSF personnel and civilians grew apprehensive and hesitant to go after realising that the boat was now without an engine. Singh repeatedly warned them that if they hesitated and wavered, they would be in grave danger.

Lacking other options and trapped between two undesirable options, they reluctantly agree to set off on the risky journey.

Without an engine, Singh steered the boat with only steel oars, fighting the strong currents that periodically veered them off course, according to Khalsa Vox.

These ten people teetered on the edge of life and death for two agonising hours, relying only on hope and their unyielding resolve.

Finally, the large crowd that had gathered there hailed Singh and his companions with resounding chants of "Jo Bole So Nihal" as he skilfully piloted the ship to the safety of the land at Khudaipur hamlet.

“Where there is a will, there is a way,” Fateh Singh remarked.

The Pathankot Deputy Commissioner, Harbir Singh, said that Fateh Singh will be honoured on August 15 in honour of "the exemplary bravery he demonstrated."

Fateh Singh's acts of bravery and selflessness serve as a bright example of the human spirit's tenacity and persistent commitment to the welfare of others, even in the face of daunting adversity, Khalsa Vox reported. (ANI)

