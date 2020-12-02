Moscow [Russia], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday asked Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova to start mass vaccination against the coronavirus next week.

"I know that we have manufactured or will have manufactured more than 2 million doses [of vaccine] of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in the next few days, it was the first in the world to be registered. This allows us to start large-scale vaccination, if not a mass one, and of course, as we had agreed, it would concern the two at-risk groups first of all, doctors and teachers," Putin said.

Also Read | North Korean Hackers Targeted Systems of COVID-19 Vaccine Developers Johnson & Johnson, Novavax: Report.

"If you think that we are ready for this step, I would ask you to organise it so that we would start mass vaccination by the end of the next week," the President added.

Golikova confirmed that it would be possible to do so and stressed that vaccination would be voluntary and free of charge. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | US President-Elect Joe Biden Says 'Will Pursue Trade Policies Showing Progress on China's Abusive Practices'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)