Moscow [Russia], February 12 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin is not going to address the 2021 Munich Security Conference, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

"No," Peskov said, answering the question, whether Putin will address the conference.

The 2021 Munich Security Conference will be held from February 19-20 in a televised format. (ANI/Sputnik)

