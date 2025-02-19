World News | Putin Says He Would Like to Meet Trump but Preparations Are Ongoing

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he would like to meet with US President Donald Trump but the meeting needs to be prepared to make it productive.

Agency News PTI| Feb 19, 2025 08:06 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Putin Says He Would Like to Meet Trump but Preparations Are Ongoing
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Kyiv, Feb 19 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he would like to meet with US President Donald Trump but the meeting needs to be prepared to make it productive.

“I would like to have a meeting, but it needs to be prepared so that it brings results,” Putin said in televised remarks. He added that he would be “pleased” to meet Trump.

Also Read | Brazilian Teen Dies After 'Injecting Himself With Butterfly Remains Mixed With Water', Police Investigate Possible Online Challenge.

He hailed the talks between senior Russian and US officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, noting that the parties agreed to restore the tattered diplomatic relations.

Putin also said that Trump has acknowledged that the Ukrainian settlement could take longer than he had initially hoped. (AP)

Also Read | Elon Musk's SpaceX Makes History: Company's Falcon 9 Rocket Launches From Florida, Lands in Bahamas for First Time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like
Agency News PTI| Feb 19, 2025 08:06 PM IST
A+
A-
World News | Putin Says He Would Like to Meet Trump but Preparations Are Ongoing
Representational Image (Photo Credits: LatestLY)

Kyiv, Feb 19 (AP) Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday he would like to meet with US President Donald Trump but the meeting needs to be prepared to make it productive.

“I would like to have a meeting, but it needs to be prepared so that it brings results,” Putin said in televised remarks. He added that he would be “pleased” to meet Trump.

Also Read | Brazilian Teen Dies After 'Injecting Himself With Butterfly Remains Mixed With Water', Police Investigate Possible Online Challenge.

He hailed the talks between senior Russian and US officials in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, noting that the parties agreed to restore the tattered diplomatic relations.

Putin also said that Trump has acknowledged that the Ukrainian settlement could take longer than he had initially hoped. (AP)

Also Read | Elon Musk's SpaceX Makes History: Company's Falcon 9 Rocket Launches From Florida, Lands in Bahamas for First Time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
ICC Champions Trophy
200K+ searches
Shivaji Maharaj
200K+ searches
Babar Azam
50K+ searches
Bayern vs Celtic
50K+ searches
Fakhar Zaman
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
ICC Champions Trophy
200K+ searches
Shivaji Maharaj
200K+ searches
Babar Azam
50K+ searches
Bayern vs Celtic
50K+ searches
Fakhar Zaman
50K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliSA20 2025Narendra ModiSalman KhanRepublic Day 2025RG Kar Rape Murder CaseMaha Kumbh Mela 2025Union BudgetSaif Ali KhanICC Champions Trophy 2025India Vs EnglandDevaDonald Trump