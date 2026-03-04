Doha [Qatar], March 4 (ANI): Qatar Airways flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Qatari airspace amid the conflict in West Asia.

The flight will resume after Qatar Civil Aviation Authority announces the safe reopening of Qatari airspace, the airlines announced in a post on X.

Qatar Airways has advised its passengers to monitor the latest flight information.

Meanwhile, Israel will open its airspace on the night between March 4 and March 5, resuming limited flights from Ben Gurion Airport to safely evacuate Israeli's stuck in the Gulf region.

Israel Transport Minister Miri Regev announced this decision in a press conference, as the conflict in West Asia escalates after the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The airspace will be opened on the night between Wednesday and Thursday gradually and ofcourse subject to security arrangements. We are doing everything to bring Israeli citizens home safely, in accordance to the security directives," she said.

Meanwhile in India, Tiruchippalli International Airport Limited officials on Monday issued an operational update, reporting a total of 31 flight cancellations at Trichy Airport.

A total of 31 flights were cancelled at Trichy Airport on Wednesday. The operational disruptions included the cancellation of 16 arriving flights and 15 scheduled departures, according to Trichy Airport.

Till date, 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled due to the ongoing situation.

However, The Ministry of Civil Aviation said that Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers in the Gulf region as tensions in West Asia rise.

A total of 24 flights are being operated by Indian carriers today. In addition, Emirates and Etihad have operated 9 flights from the Gulf in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said.

Indian carriers are further planning 58 flights on 4th March, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express, the Ministry said.

Israeli Media had earlier reported that Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba, has been chosen as the successor to his father and will take over as Supreme Leader. Senior Israeli officials told Ynet news that the Assembly is expected to formally announce Mojtaba Khamenei as successor in the coming hours. However, no independent confirmation has come from the official Iranian state media on the development. (ANI)

