Dubai, Apr 30 (PTI) Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait on Wednesday expressed their deep concern over the escalation between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack and called on both sides to exercise restraint and resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels.

Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, reiterated the nation's "full support for all efforts aimed at de-escalating tensions" between India and Pakistan and addressing their outstanding issues through dialogue and peaceful means.

Also Read | India Cautions Pakistan Over Unprovoked Firings Along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir During Hotline Exchange Between DGMOs.

"Dialogue remains the optimal approach for addressing regional and international crises and disputes," the statement said, expressing Qatar's "deep concern" over the escalation between India and Pakistan.

It called on the two countries to "exercise maximum restraint, prevail the voice of wisdom, respect the principles of good neighbourliness and resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels."

Also Read | Chinmoy Krishna Das Granted Bail: Bangladesh High Court Grants Bail to Hindu Spiritual Leader in Sedition Case.

Expressing its concern over the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and the continued exchange of fire along the border areas, Saudi Arabia's foreign affairs ministry, in a statement, said, “The Kingdom calls on both countries to de-escalate, avoid further escalation, and resolve disputes through diplomatic means."

It urged India and Pakistan to uphold the principles of good neighbourliness, and strive for stability and peace for the welfare of their people and region.

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement, said it is following with "great concern and interest" the tension between "the friendly" India and Pakistan.

"The ministry affirms Kuwait's firm and unwavering position in supporting the diplomatic process and emphasising reason and dialogue in resolving all regional and international issues. The ministry also calls on all parties to exercise self-restraint, avoid escalation, and adhere to the provisions and rules of international law and the principles of good neighbourliness, with the aim of achieving constructive dialogue that achieves regional and international security and stability," the statement said.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)