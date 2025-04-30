New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) The directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan spoke on hotline amid Pakistan's unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

It is learnt that the Pakistani side was cautioned over unprovoked firings by the Indian side during the exchanges.

Also Read | WAVES Summit 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Visit Maharashtra on 1st May, Unveil WAVES Summit in Mumbai, Travel to Kerala and Andhra Pradesh.

The conversation between the two directors general of military operations took place on Tuesday, the people cited above said.

The exchanges came amid increasing tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam terror attack.

Also Read | Stock Market Holidays in May 2025: NSE and BSE To Stay Closed for 1 Day This Month; Check Share Market Holiday Date for the Month of May.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)