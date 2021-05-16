Dubai, May 15 (AP) Qatar's foreign minister has met with a top Hamas official.

That's according to a statement by Qatar's Foreign Ministry on Saturday. It said Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani met Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in the capital, Doha.

The Foreign Ministry said Sheikh Mohammed “stressed the need for the international community to act urgently to stop the repeated brutal Israeli attacks against civilians in Gaza.”

There was no mention of the Israeli strike that toppled a Gaza tower that was home to offices of both The Associated Press, Doha's Al-Jazeera satellite news network and others.

Meanwhile, Arab League chief said Saturday that Arab states' ambassadors to the United Nations are trying to rally international support for Palestinians amid Israeli attacks on Gaza .

Ahmed Aboul Gheit called upon the U.N. Security Council to “fulfill its responsibilities" in holding Israel accountable in a session scheduled on Sunday to discuss the violence. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)