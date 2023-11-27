Tel Aviv, Nov 27 (AP) The spokesman for Qatar's Foreign Ministry said on Monday that an agreement has been reached to extend the Israel-Hamas truce for another two days.

Qatar, along with Egypt, has been the key mediator in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The announcement comes on the final day of a four day truce between the warring sides.(AP)

