Tokyo [Japan], May 24 (ANI): Leaders during the QUAD summit in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday condemned North Korea's "destabilizing" ballistic missile launches and called on the international community to abide by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

"We condemn North Korea's destabilizing ballistic missile development and launches, including multiple intercontinental ballistic missile tests, in violation of UNSCRs, and call on the international community to fully implement these resolutions. We urge North Korea to abide by all of its obligations under the UNSCRs, refrain from provocations, and engage in substantive dialogue," said the joint statement by QUAD Leader following the summit that was hosted by Japan in Tokyo.

The member countries also reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula which is consistent with United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs).

The grouping also reconfirmed the necessity of immediate resolution of the issue of Japanese abductees. Quad member countries have agreed to hold the next in-person summit in 2023 which will be hosted by Australia, said a Joint Quad Leaders' statement.

The Quad Summit provided an opportunity for the Leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

The Quad summit witnessed the launch of a new initiative for continuous collaboration in the maritime domain, space, climate change, health and cyber security.

During the QUAD summit on Tuesday, the member countries pledged to meet challenges for ensuring rules-based maritime order, including in the East and South China Seas, and strongly opposed any coercive, provocative, or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo.

"We will champion adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and the maintenance of freedom of navigation and overflight, to meet challenges to the maritime rules-based order, including in the East and South China Seas," read the Joint QUAD statement.

"We strongly oppose any coercive, provocative or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo and increase tensions in the area, such as the militarization of disputed features, the dangerous use of coast guard vessels and maritime militia, and efforts to disrupt other countries' offshore resource exploitation activities," it added.The Quad leaders committed to cooperation with partners in the region who share the vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The group reaffirmed its "unwavering support" for ASEAN unity and centrality and for the practical implementation of ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific.

The leaders also welcome the EU's Joint Communication on the EU Strategy for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific which was announced in September 2021 and increased European engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)

