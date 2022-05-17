Cape Town [South Africa], May 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The "racist incident" in which a student from a top South African university near Cape Town urinated on the belongings of a fellow student has led to widespread attention and condemnation in the country.

A white student reportedly broke into a black student's room in Stellenbosch University (SU)'s residence on early Sunday and urinated on his belongings, saying that this is what white boys do to blacks. The alleged perpetrator was suspended from the university on Monday after a cell phone video taking the incident was exposed to the public and reported by local media houses.

Also Read | Pakistan Hit by Deadly Cholera Outbreak As Country Grips with Water Crisis Amid Heat Wave.

South African Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Innovation on Tuesday said the video is "appalled and repulsed" and condemned the "act of racism and discrimination."

Its statement also called upon the university's management, Student Representative Council and student community to forge alliances to build a "non-racial and inclusive institution."

Also Read | Monkeypox Virus: Gay and Bisexual Men Asked to Be Alert as Viral Infection Cases Rise to 7 in UK.

University's management, South African Student Congress, and social media users condemned the incident, and many students of different races held a protest at the university on Monday.SU, established in 1859 as a seminary and became a university in 1918, is historically a university for white students.

In the 2021 academic year, 54.4 per cent of its students were white, and 22.5 per cent were black, official data showed. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)