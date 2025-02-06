New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Pete Hegseth in their first telephonic conversation after his confirmation as the US Secretary of Defence, according to Ministry of Defence.

The two ministers reviewed the extensive India-US defence cooperation activities covering multiple domains in land, air, maritime and space. They appreciated the ongoing and remarkable expansion of the bilateral defence partnership, and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the ties.

The two ministers decided to work together on technology cooperation, integration of defence industrial supply chains, enhanced interoperability, logistics and information sharing and joint military exercises, Ministry of Defence added.

They also agreed to provide enhanced support to the growing defence innovation collaboration between the governments, start-ups, businesses and academic institutions. India and US agreed to work together to draft a comprehensive framework on defence cooperation, aimed at structuring the bilateral collaboration for the period 2025-2035.

Singh described the conversation as excellent, "We reviewed the ongoing defence cooperation and explored ways and means to expand and deepen the India - U.S. bilateral defence relationship. We also agreed to chart out an ambitious agenda which includes operational, intelligence, logistics and defence-industrial cooperation. Looking forward to work closely with Secreatry Hegseth." Defence Minister said in a post on X.

India-US defence cooperation is based on "New Framework for India-US DefenceCooperation", which was renewed for ten years in 2015. In 2016, the defence relationship was designated as a Major Defence Partnership (MDP). On 30 July 2018, India was moved into the Tier-1 of the US Department of Commerce's Strategic Trade Authorization license exception, according to Ministry of External Affairs

Defence cooperation is multifaceted and includes regular institutionalized bilateral dialogue, military exercises, and defence procurements. At the apex of dialogue mechanisms is the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue co-chaired by the Minister of External Affairsand Minister of Defence and the US Secretary of State and Secretary of Defense. Thisdialogue provides guidance on political, military and strategic issues. The fifth 2+2Ministerial Dialogue took place in November 2023 in New Delhi.

Important defence agreements which provide the framework for interactionandcooperation are: Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (2016); Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (2018); Industrial Security Agreement (2019); and Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (2020) andMemorandum of Intent for Defense Innovation Cooperation (2018). (ANI)

