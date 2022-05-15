Kathmandu, May 15 (PTI) Prominent Nepalese rap singer Balen Shah, who is contesting the Kathmandu mayoral election as an independent candidate, continued to lead the race for the key position on Sunday, a day after counting began.

Shah, 32, was followed by Keshav Sthapit belonging to the opposition Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) and Sirjana Singh belonging to ruling Nepali Congress.

Also Read | South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, His US Counterpart Joe Biden To Discuss North Korean Provocations During 1st Summit.

As 7,888 votes were counted so far Balen secured 2,926 votes while Sthapit and Singh secured 1,629 and 1,454 votes respectively.

Shah is a popular rap singer as well as an engineer by profession and has been leading in the vote counting winning support from young voters.

Also Read | Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Govt to Abolish China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Says Report.

Kathmandu Metropolis witnessed 1,91,186 votes casted during Friday's local level elections.

In Bharatpur Metropolitan City Mayoral candidate Renu Dahal, daughter of CPN- Maoist Centre Pushpakamal Dahal "Prachanda" is leading in the vote counting and Vijaya Subedi of opposition CPN –UML is following her.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)