Dallas, March 13: A news report said four people died in a Sunday night shooting at a Dallas apartment building. WFAA-TV reported police have confirmed officers were called for a report of a shooting around 7:10 pm in the Northwest Dallas area. Germany Church Shooting: Several Dead After Shots Fired Inside Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall in Hamburg.

The station reported police said four people were discovered with gunshot wounds and all of the victims died at the scene. No information on the victims was immediately available. Texas Inmate Executed for Killing Wife and Her Daughter.

Police said there was no perceived threat to the public, WFAA reported.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)