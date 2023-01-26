Moscow, January 26: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday extended greetings to India on its 74th Republic Day. In a statement shared on the Kremlin website, Putin lauded India's "substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security" and addressing issues related to regional and global agenda.

The Russian President was quoted as saying in the statement, "India's achievements in the economic, social, scientific, technological and other spheres are widely known. Your country is making a substantial contribution to ensuring international stability and security and to addressing vital issues on the regional and global agenda." Republic Day Parade 2023: PM Narendra Modi Waves at People on Kartavya Path After R-Day Parade Concluded.

Putin stressed that Russia has set a high value on the privileged strategic ties between the two countries. He expressed confidence of Russia and India working together to ensure the continued growth of "mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation" in all sectors.

"We set a high value on the relations of privileged strategic partnership between our states. I am confident that by working together we can ensure the continued growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in all areas. This undoubtedly meets the fundamental interests of the friendly peoples of Russia and India," Putin was quoted as saying further in the statement posted on the Kremlin website.

The Russian Embassy in India also extended greetings on Republic Day. Taking to its official Twitter handle, Russian Embassy posted, "Wishing a very happy #RepublicDay to all our Indian friends!" Earlier, Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal also extended best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and fellow Indians on the country's 74th Republic Day. Republic Day Parade 2023 Concludes With Spectacular Airshow, Stunning Motorcycle Display (See Pics and Videos).

Taking to the Twitter handle, the Nepal Prime Minister's office posted, "On the occasion of the 74th Republic Day of India, I extend warm felicitations and best wishes to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the government and friendly people of India." Former Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba also tweeted his greetings to the people of India on Republic Day. "On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, we extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. May this special day bring prosperity, peace and progress to all," tweeted the former Nepal PM.

On this day, in 1950, the Constitution of India came into effect after the country became a sovereign state on August 15, 1947. President Droupadi Murmu commenced the 74th Republic Day celebrations, for the first time since assuming office last year, by unfurling the national flag at Kartavya Path on Thursday.

