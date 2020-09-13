Karachi [Pakistan], September 13 (ANI/Sputnik): At least two people were killed and 10 others got injured after a double-storey residential building collapsed on Sunday in the Pakistani city of Karachi, the media reported.

According to the Samaa broadcaster, the injured people were taken to a hospital.

Rescuers arrived at the incident site and were making efforts to locate people who could be stuck under the debris, the broadcaster added. (ANI/Sputnik)

