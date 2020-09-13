It is a horrific time, especially for those living in the United States of America. Photos and videos have surfaced on the internet that shows how the forests and trees are burning in raging fires. The staggering scale of California’s wildfires in 2020 continues to grow. Thousands of firefighters remain on the lines of the major wildfires. More photos and videos that surfaced on the internet show how the skies in Oregon, California and other areas have turned into orange, while another clip captured firenado. Now the year seems to have set a new record. August Complex Fire in 2020 is now the largest in the state’s history of wildfires. According to officials, six of the top 20 largest fires in the history of California burned in 2020. Yes, that many, and some continue to burn. In this article, we bring you everything you should know about the US wildfires and how the raging fires have created significant damage across the country. El Dorado Fire: Explosive Device Used at Gender Reveal Party in California Causes Fire, Videos and Pics Show the Intensity of the Raged Flames.

According to media reports, wildfires have ripped through a record of 2.2 million acres of California this year, making the blazes most widespread on record. The fires have destroyed over 3,000 structures, killed about 19 people, while dozens remain missing. The blazes have created high temperatures for the region. The CAL FIRE department released new data that showed the 20 most massive wildfires in the state’s history, and among them, six occurred this year. Firenado in California! Viral Video of Wildfires Resulting in Tornado Looks Terrifying, Know What Causes a Fire Whirl or Fire Devil.

Check Tweets:

The 2020 fire season has been record-breaking, in not only the total amount of acres burned at just over 3 million, but also 6 of the top 20 largest wildfires in California history have occurred this year. pic.twitter.com/CmmhH5wTVX — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) September 10, 2020

August Complex Fire: The August Complex Fire in Northern California is now the largest fire in the state since its record-keeping began, noted California Fire department. The fire burned more than 470,000 acres, destroying over 26 structures and also taking one life.

SCU Lightning Complex: The SCU Lightning Complex started on August 16 with multiple fires within the complex. These fires have since merged into one major fire which is broken into two branches—Branch I and Branch II. The fire spread in about 396,624, injured five people and damaged about 26 structures. Big Basin Redwoods State Park Is ‘Extensively Damaged’ by Raging Fires, Videos and Pics Show Burned Trees, Flames, Smoke and Destruction Caused by the Wildfires.

LNU Lightning Complex: The LNU Lightning Complex fire, holding at 363,220 acres, in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties is the fourth-largest wildfire in the state history. According to the latest report, 96 percent of it has been contained, and various repairs are ongoing.

Elkhorn Fire: The Elkhorn Fire merged with the Hopkins, Vinegar Peak and Willow Basin fires and stood at 255,309 acres, as per the latest report. The fire is burning in Mendocino, Shasta-Trinity and Six Rivers National Forests and western Tehama County.

North Complex Fire: Three people have died, and the wildfire has forced people to evacuate their homes. The North Complex Fire, was started as several separate blazes sparked by lightning. At least 227 structures have been destroyed, as noted by reports.

Creek Fire: The Creek Fire that sparked on September 4, 2020, has destroyed over 370 structures. As per officials, around 30,000 residents of Fresno County and 15,000 residents of Madera County have been evacuated. According to reports, the fire started near the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek, and Huntington Lake and quickly spread. The California Fire officials note that they do not expect to have the fire contained until mid-October.

According to the National Interagency Fire Centre, ‘peak’ fire season activity is forecast to last through the middle of September, 2020 because of drought across the West. Cooler temperatures and rain is expected toward the end of the month, to give the state a little break, before winds create trouble again in October. Before 2020 came in with its new records, 2018 held the record for the most acres burned in a year. We only hope that citizens, firefighters and others in the frontline have enough strength and courage, as they continue their battle with the wildfire in a pandemic.

