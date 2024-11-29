World News | Retailers Bank on Black Friday to Energise Bargain-hungry Holiday Shoppers

New York, Nov 29 (AP) It's show time.

After weeks of pushing early deals, retailers in the United States and some other countries are promising bigger discounts on Black Friday, the sales event that still reigns as the unofficial kickoff of the holiday shopping season even if it's lost some luster.

Department stores, shopping malls and merchants — big and small — see the day after Thanksgiving as a way to energise shoppers and to get them into physical stores at a time when many gift-seekers do the bulk of their browsing and buying online.

Enough traditionalists must still be around, because Black Friday remains the biggest day of the year for retail foot traffic in the US, according to retail technology company Sensormatic Solutions.

“Black Friday is still an incredibly important day for retailers,” Grant Gustafson, head of retail consulting and analytics at Sensormatic, said. “It's important for them to be able to get shoppers into their store to show them that experience of what it's like to browse and touch and feel items. It also can be a bellwether for retailers on what to expect for the rest of the holiday season.”

In the US, analysts envision a solid holiday shopping season, though perhaps not as robust as last year's, with many shoppers under financial pressure and cautious with their discretionary spending despite the easing of inflation.

Retailers will be even more under the gun to get shoppers in to buy early and in bulk since there are five fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

Mall of America, in Bloomington, Minnesota, hopes to surpass the 12,000 shoppers who arrived last year within the first hour of the giant shopping centre's 7 am opening. This year, the mall is giving the first 200 people in line at the centre's north entrance a USD 25 gift card.

“People come to get the deals, but more importantly, they come for the excitement, the energy, the traditions surrounding Black Friday,” Jill Renslow, Mall of America's chief business development and marketing officer, said.

Target is offering an exclusive book devoted to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and a bonus edition of her “The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology” album that only will be available in stores on Black Friday before customers can buy them online starting Saturday.

“(Stores) are very hungry for Black Friday to do well,” Marshal Cohen, chief retail advisor at market research firm Circana, said. “They recognise that they're not going to clobber and win big growth in online because the pie has gotten so competitive. They have to find a way to win in the stores.”

Impulse purchases and self-gifting are a potential area for big sales growth, and business isn't going to increase without them, Cohen said. Shoppers are three times more likely to buy on impulse at a physical store than online, according to Circana research.

The National Retail Federation predicted that shoppers would increase their spending in November and December by between 2.5 per cent and 3.5 per cent over the same period a year ago. During the 2023 holiday shopping season, spending increased 3.9 per cent over 2022.

So far this holiday season, online sales have beaten expectations, according to Adobe Digital Insights, a division of software company Adobe. US consumers spent USD 77.4 billion online from November 1 to 24, 9.6 per cent more than during the same period last year. Adobe predicted an 8.4 per cent increase for the full season.

Despite the early sales, better bargains are coming with Black Friday, according to Adobe. Analysts consider the five-day Black Friday weekend, which includes Cyber Monday, a key barometer of shoppers' willingness to spend for the rest of the season.

Vivek Pandya, the lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights, said shoppers are paying more attention to discounts than last year, and their focus on bargain-hunting will drive what sells and when.

For example, Thanksgiving Day is the best time to shop online to get the deepest discount on sporting goods, toys, furniture and appliances, according to Adobe's analysis. But Black Friday is the best time to buy TVs online. People shopping for televisions earlier in the season found discounts that averaged 10.8 per cent, while waiting until this Friday is expected to yield 24 per cent discounts, Adobe Digital Insights said.

Cyber Monday, however, is expected to be the best time to buy clothing and gadgets like phones and computers online. Electronics discounts peaked at 10.9 per cent off the suggested manufacturer's price between November 1 and 24 but are expected to hit 30 per cent off on Cyber Monday, Adobe said.

Across the board, Black Friday weekend discounts should peak at 30 per cent on Cyber Monday and then go down to around 15 per cent, according to Adobe's research. (AP)

