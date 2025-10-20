Lahore [Pakistan], October 20 (ANI): Retailers throughout the city appeared to take advantage of food consumers on Sunday, as the recently founded Punjab Enforcement and Regulatory Authority (PERA) struggles to implement control, as reported by The Express Tribune (TET).

Many items were being sold at prices significantly above the government-set rates. A citywide price survey uncovered major discrepancies.

Despite this week's official reduction in poultry prices, buyers saw no relief. While the rate for live birds was lowered to Rs 284 to Rs 298 per kg, shopkeepers continued to defy these prices. Chicken meat, priced at Rs 432 per kg officially, was sold in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 550, and boneless cuts reached Rs 750, as highlighted by TET.

The situation at vegetable stalls was similar. Potatoes, which were set at Rs 80-85 per kg, were being sold for Rs 140. Onions, priced at Rs 88, were going for Rs130. Tomatoes, officially listed at Rs175 per kg, were alarmingly priced at Rs 400.

Imported garlic and ginger remained among the most overpriced, with costs soaring to Rs 600 and Rs 900 per kg, respectively, according to the TET report.

The fruit market was not any better. Apples exceeded Rs500 per kg despite an official limit of Rs320. Guavas, pomegranates, and dates experienced significant price increases, with premium dates reaching as much as Rs 2,000 per kg. Bananas, grapes, and other fruits followed this same pattern of inflated pricing, as stated in the TET report.

"The government keeps establishing new authorities but continues the same outdated practices - PERA is merely a new label on a dysfunctional system," expressed an exasperated consumer, Riasat Ali. "Price lists are merely for show; they aren't enforced. Until officials leave their offices to inspect markets, profiteers will continue to thrive," stated Muhammad Hanif, a member of a local trader association.

"Every week, the administration announces an impending crackdown, yet every week, prices keep rising. People have lost faith in their assurances," remarked a shopper at Township Market, as quoted by the TET report. (ANI)

