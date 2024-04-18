Colombo, Apr 18 (PTI) Police have arrested a retired Sri Lankan Army officer for being behind a scam to send former military personnel to serve in the Russian army amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The former major and a civilian were arrested by the police's criminal investigation department for taking money from individuals to send them to Russia for military service.

It was reported last month that over a hundred former military men from Sri Lanka were serving on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine war.

International media reports said the former Lankan soldiers were lured to serve in the Ukraine-Russia war for USD 3,000 monthly wage.

At least three deaths of such Sri Lankans serving in Ukraine were reported during the past several months.

