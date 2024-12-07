Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 7 (ANI/WAM): Jockey Mariam Ali Karim, riding Goldica Folley of Al Kamda Endurance Stables, won the Fatima bint Mubarak Cup for Women's Private Stables Owners, staged at the Emirates International Endurance Village, Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi.

A field of 121 riders contested the Ladies Endurance Cup CEN 100km race, which was organised in collaboration with the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation (UAEERF).

The race champion maintained her title from last year, giving Al Kamda Stables their fourth consecutive victory, achieving 3:23:01 hours, at an average speed of 29.55 km/h. (ANI/WAM)

