Tel Aviv [Israel], April 24 (ANI/TPS): A network for trafficking in women for the purpose of providing sexual services was exposed in Jerusalem, and three suspects from northern Israel were arrested.

The Israel Police said that, as part of the investigation, approximately one million Shekels (USD 275,000) in cash and property worth approximately ten million Shekels (USD 2.75 million) were seized from the suspects' possession.

The investigation began following what was described as a proactive activity by Jerusalem Police Detectives to locate brothels used to provide prostitution services in the city in violation of the law.

As the undercover investigation progressed, Jerusalem Police Department officers were able to uncover a network for trafficking in women, allegedly headed by the suspects, who purportedly ran a "business" that "operated systematically throughout the country, with each suspect having a defined role, from locating the women to laundering money."

When the women's identities were established, it emerged that they were foreign nationals from South America in their 20s, and it was suspected that they had been brought to Israel to engage in sexual services. After their statements were taken, the women were transferred to a shelter for victims of trafficking in women.

According to the suspicion, the suspects pocketed a huge fortune of millions of shekels as a result of this criminal activity. (ANI/TPS)

