Washington, Sep 23 (AP) US Chief Justice John Roberts is remembering his colleague Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as tough and brave, a fighter and a winner.

Roberts was speaking on Wednesday during a private ceremony honouring Ginsburg in the court's Great Hall. He said she was also careful, compassionate and honest. He spoke of her undying devotion to the law and to her family.

Ginsburg died Friday at 87 after 27 years on the Supreme Court. Hundreds of mourners gathered in silence outside the Supreme Court as her casket arrived.

Roberts said Ginsburg's opinions and her famous dissents will steer the court for decades. He says they are written with the “unaffected grace of precision.”

“The voice in court and in our conference room was soft. But when she spoke, people listened," Roberts said. (AP)

