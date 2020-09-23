Riyadh, September 23: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday suspended travel to and from three countries including India, Brazil and Argentina in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The country has also barred people who have travelled to any of these countries 14 days prior to their arrival. On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia announced the detection of 552 new cases of COVID-19 cases,. With the latest spike in COVID-19 cases, the total tally in the Kingdom has touched 3,30,798 while the death toll mounted to 4,542. Vande Bharat Mission: Over 5.8 Lakh People Stranded Abroad Due to COVID-19 Returned to India.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in an official statement said: "Saudi Arabia has suspended travel to and from India, Brazil, and Argentina; including any person who has been there 14 days prior to their proposed arrival in Saudi." Saudi Arabia Grants UAE's Request To Let Flights 'Coming From And Departing to All Countries' Fly Over Its Airspace.

Here's the tweet:

Saudi Arabia suspends travel to and from India, Brazil and Argentina due to #COVID19; also bars people who have travelled to any of these countries 14 days prior to their arrival. — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2020

Earlier in March, the Kingdom had confirmed that it was also stopping all air and sea flights between the Kingdom and had also mentioned countries under the travel ban. The world continues to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic. The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 31.5 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 9,69,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University. As of Wednesday, total number of cases stood at 31,517,087 and the fatalities rose to 9,69,578.

