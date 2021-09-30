Dhaka [Bangladesh], September 30 (ANI): Chair of the Arakan Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights (ARSPH) Md Mohibullah, 46, died after being shot by unidentified gunmen in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, a media report said.

The gun attack took place at the Kutupalong refugee camp in Ukhiya upazila around 8:30 pm, SP Md Naimul Haque, the 14th APBn commander, confirmed, according to Dhaka Tribune.

Mohibullah was first taken to a local medical facility and later referred to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital where he was declared dead, added Naimul.

Mohibullah's rejection of violence had made him the target of death threats by Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army militants and their sympathisers, according to Fortify Rights, an international NGO.

In August 2019, Mohibullah rose to fame during the failed repatriation attempt. At that time also he was serving as the chairman of ARSPH.

A teacher turned rights activist, Mohibullah emerged as a key refugee leader and had participated in international meetings representing the group, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Mohibullah had met former US president Donald Trump at the White House in 2019 representing his community. (ANI)

