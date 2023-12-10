Rome [Italy], December 10 (ANI): At least four people have died and more than 200 people have been evacuated after a fire erupted near the mortuary of the San Giovanni Evangelista hospital in Rome's Tivoli on Friday night (local time), CNN reported, citing Italy's fire brigade.

The fire erupted on the lower level between the mortuary, clinic, and kitchen area at around 10:30 pm (local time). The fire quickly spread to the emergency room area on the floor above.

Also Read | US: Harvard University President Claudine Gay Apologises for Not Condemning Jewish Genocide Calls at Antisemitism Hearing.

Two of the four victims died due to smoke inhalation. One person died from a heart attack, and another person died from burns. Other bodies that were in the mortuary at the time were also burned, according to the fire brigade.

Seven children and several babies were among those who were evacuated. A hospital spokesperson said that 134 of the evacuees were taken to nearby hospitals, CNN reported, citing its affiliate Sky24.

Also Read | Italy Fire: Three Killed After Massive Blaze Erupts in Hospital in Tivoli (Watch Video).

According to witnesses who were in the emergency room waiting for treatment, the electricity went out and the fire seemed to spread to the entire wing quickly, CNN reported, citing Italian press reports.

A fire brigade spokesperson said that the building's wiring and some of the chemicals stored there could be some of the possible causes of the fire, CNN reported.

Firefighters fought the fire for around five hours. Firefighters will carry out a thorough search for more victims after the structure has cooled. The hospital, where the fire erupted, was first constructed in 1337. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)