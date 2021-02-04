Islamabad [Pakistan], February 4 (ANI): Unruly scenes were witnessed in Pakistan's National Assembly on Thursday as the parliamentarians scuffled and shouted slogans such as "Go Imran Go".

According to a report by ARY News, Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub had accused the previous governments of spreading landmines in the power sector. He also alleged that action was against those responsible for alleged electricity theft in Sindh was halted.

Besides, Ayub challenged the Opposition members to "stand against him in an election".

This led to the Opposition surrounded the Speaker's dais, tore copies of the agenda, shout slogans such as "Go Imran Go" and "Ata mehnga, roti mengi" (Costly wheat, costly roti).

Meanwhile, several opposition lawmakers were also seen with placards with "chor" (thief) written on them. There were also slogans requesting the speaker to allow the opposition leaders to speak, Dawn reported.

The deputy speaker had to postpone the session after the Opposition the government lawmakers resorted to scuffles around the speaker's dais.

While a shoving match started between members of the government and treasury benches due to which a few parliamentarians fell to the floor, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Syed Naveed Qamar took the mic down from the deputy speaker's dais in protest, Geo News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)