Fact Check: Picture Showing Rihanna Holding Pakistan National Flag Shared on Social Media After Singer Tweets on Farmers Protest, Know Truth About the Viral Image

A fake image showing pop star Rihanna holding the flag of Pakistan has gone viral on social media. The picture was circulated online on social media after the singer tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest in India. Rihanna had quoted a CNN report talking about the violent clashes between the police and protesting farmers and the shutting down of internet in several districts across Delhi borders. Her tweet had sparked outrage on social media. Many global celebrities, including climate activist Greta Thunberg, had also followed in tweeting their support for the farmers protesting against three new farm laws. Sandeep Sharma Criticises 'Internal Affair' Logic Behind Rihanna's Criticism Over Farmers' Protest in India (See Post).

“Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest”, Rihanna said a tweet. Her post received more than 7 lakh likes and was re-shared multiple times. Soon a picture showing Rihanna holding the Pakistan national flag went viral with many on social media using the pic to link the pop star to Pakistan. The picture was shared on multiple social media platforms. Sonakshi Sinha Supports Rihanna's Tweet On Farmer Protests; Shares A Message On What An Oppressor Wants.

Morphed Photo of Rihanna Holding Pakistan Flag

The image is, however, fake. The original photo, albeit a different one, was originally shared by the official Twitter account of the International Cricket Council (ICC) during the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. In the original picture, Rihanna was seen holding the West Indies national flag. She had come to support the West Indies Cricket Team during the ICC CWC 2019 encounter against Sri Lanka at the Chester-le-street in Durham. “Look who's at #SLvWI to Rally 'round the West Indies! Watch out for @rihanna's new single, Shut Up And Cover Drive,” ICC had captioned the image.

Rihanna's Picture Holding West Indies National Flag

The picture that has gone viral is morphed and a fake image made to portray Rihanna as someone with links to Pakistan. After Rihanna’s tweet on the farmers’ protest, the Ministry of External Affairs had issued a statement slamming foreign interference in India’s internal matters.

Fact check

