Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 1 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, in the presence of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes Affairs, today attended the Commemoration Day ceremony at Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. laid a wreath at the monument in recognition of the sacrifices and bravery of the UAE's heroes. H.H. also presented the Martyr's Medal to four families of heroes who have sacrificed their lives to ensure the security and safety of the UAE.

The Commemoration Day ceremony at Wahat Al Karama featured fighter jets flying in formation to the shape of the Unknown Soldier, recognising sacrifices of those who have given their life for the homeland.

The ceremony was attended by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; H.H. Lt General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; H.H. Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; and H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The event was also attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Major General Staff Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; Khalifa bin Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Jordan; Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Court; Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Hamdan bin Mohamed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Dr Rashid bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Culture and Media Authority; and Sheikh Maktoum bin Hamad Al Sharqi, along with a number of Sheikhs, ministers, high-ranking officials, top brass and families of the martyrs as well as a number of diplomats accredited to the country and guests. (ANI/WAM)

