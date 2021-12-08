Buenos Aires [Argentina], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia and Argentina are discussing various options for interbank cooperation, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Feoktistov told reporters.

A Russian delegation of businessmen led by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is currently on a visit to Buenos Aires. It includes representatives of Sovcombank.

Also Read | Mexico Blast: 6 Killed After Illegal Fireworks Shop Explodes in Puebla.

"Today a meeting was held with the chairman of the Central Bank of Argentina. The topic of interbank cooperation sounded quite vivid. It sparked interest among the Argentinians. Especially taking into account that half of our delegation are representatives of Sovcombank," Feoktistov said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)