Moscow [Russia], December 31 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 20,638 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 10,499,982 the federal response center said on Friday.

"Over the past 24 hours, 20,638 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 1,704 cases (8.3%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase was 0.2%.

Moscow registered 2,739 new COVID-19 cases, followed by St. Petersburg with 1,529 new cases and the Moscow region with 1,197 new cases.

The response center reported 912 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's cumulative coronavirus death toll to 308,860.

In the same 24 hours, 40,692 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 9,463,919. (ANI/Sputnik)

