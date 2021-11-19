Moscow [Russia], November 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 37,156 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,257,068, the response centre said on Friday.

"Over the past day, 37,156 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 2,439 cases (6.5%) without clinical symptoms," the centre said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.4%.

Moscow registered 3,371 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,714 new cases and the Moscow region with 1,777 new cases.

The response centre reported a record 1,254 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 260,335.

In the same 24 hours, 36,004 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 7,956,254. (ANI/Sputnik)

