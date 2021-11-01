Moscow [Russia], November 1 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia registered 40,402 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from the record 40,993 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 8,554,192, the federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 40,402 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 85 Russian regions, including 3,619 cases (9 per cent) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.47 per cent.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 7,103 infections, down from 7,603 the day before. The Russian capital is followed by St. Petersburg with 3,250 cases, down from 3,597, and the Moscow region with 2,866 cases, up from 2,737.

The response center reported 1,155 deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 1,158 the day before, bringing the country's death toll to 239,693.

In the same 24 hours, 23,187 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 27,115 the day before, bringing the total to 7,381,726. (ANI/Sputnik)

