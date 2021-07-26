Moscow [Russia], July 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia registered 23,239 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,072 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,149,780, the federal response center said on Monday.

"Over the past day, 23,239 COVID-19 cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,137 cases (9.2%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.38%.

Moscow has the highest number of new cases with 2,629 daily infections, down from 3,406 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by the Moscow region with 2,161 cases, down from 2,191, and St. Petersburg with 1,929 cases, down from 1,934. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka autonomous region.

The response center reported 727 new deaths linked to the coronavirus, down from 779 the day before, raising the country's total death toll to 154,601.

In the same 24 hours, 16,200 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, down from 18,678 the day before, bringing the total to 5,506,834. (ANI/Xinhua)

