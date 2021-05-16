Moscow [Russia], May 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Russia confirmed 8,554 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, taking the nationwide tally to 4,940,245, the official monitoring and response center said Sunday.

The national COVID-19 death toll rose by 391 to 115,871 in the past day, while the number of the country's recoveries grew by 8,573 to 4,556,073.

Moscow, Russia's worst-hit region, reported 2,789 new cases, taking the city's total to 1,137,097.

So far, over 133.5 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)