Moscow [Russia], January 5 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's coronavirus tally has increased by 24,246 cases recorded over the past 24 hours, up from just above 23,000 the day before, the government's coronavirus response center said in an update on Tuesday.

"Over the past day, 24,246 coronavirus cases were confirmed across 84 Russian regions, including 2,864 cases (11.8 percent) without clinical symptoms," the center said.

The highest local daily increases were confirmed in Moscow (4,842), St. Petersburg (3,649) and the Moscow Region (1,131), as stated in the update.

Russia's cumulative case count has now reached 3,284,384 cases, with the rate of increase at 0.7 percent, according to the center.

The death toll has reached 59,506, with an increase of 518 over the past day, up from 482 from the day before. Moscow and St.Petersburg reported highest daily increase in coronavirus-related fatalities -- 75 and 73 respectively.

Total recoveries count 2,662,668 as 22,632 more people were discharged from hospitals over the past day, up from 21,154 from the day before. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)