Moscow [Russia], November 9 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia and the United States understand the need for a meeting of Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden but an agreement on a timeframe for the summit is yet to be reached, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"There is an understanding that it is necessary to hold a meeting, that the two presidents should continue their communication but no exact timeframe has been set yet," Peskov told reporters.

He was answering a question whether Putin and Biden could hold a meeting early next year. (ANI/Sputnik)

