Moscow [Russia], January 26 (ANI): Extending greetings on the occasion of 72nd Republic Day, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said India plays an "important constructive" role in addressing pressing issues on the regional and global agenda.

In a congratulatory message to his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said the successes achieved by India in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres are "generally recognized" and Russia values the relations of the privileged strategic partnership between New Delhi and Moscow.

"Please accept my heartfelt congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday - Republic Day. The successes achieved by your country in the economic, social, scientific, technical and other spheres are generally recognized. India plays an important constructive role in addressing pressing issues on the regional and global agenda," he said.

"We value the relations of the privileged strategic partnership that exist between our states. I am confident that the further build-up of the entire range of constructive Russian-Indian ties meets the interests of our friendly peoples and is in line with strengthening international stability and security. I wish you good health and success, and prosperity to all Indian citizens," he added.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day today. On this day, the country adopted the Constitution of India in 1950.

In India's capital city New Delhi, the national flag was unfurled at Rajpath in presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries including Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Republic Day Parade was commanded by Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, Ati Vishisth Seva medal, General Officer Commanding Delhi Area.

Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area was the Parade, Second-in-Command.

Apart from tableaux of the Armed Forces, 17 tableaus from different states and nine tableaux from different ministries and departments of the Central government and Paramilitary Forces and six from Ministry of Defence were displayed during the annual parade. (ANI)

