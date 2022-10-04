Moscow, Oct 4 (AP) A Russian court on Tuesday fined TikTok for failing to delete LGBT material, the country's latest crackdown on Big Tech companies.

The Tagansky District Court in Moscow issued the 3 million ruble ($50,000) penalty to the short-video sharing platform following a complaint by Russian regulators.

Also Read | Shehbaz Sharif Accuses Imran Khan of Ruining Pakistan's Economy; Calls Him 'Biggest Liar on Earth'.

TikTok, which is owned by China's ByteDance Ltd, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

According to the case file, state communications regulator Roskomnadzor complained about a video published on the platform earlier this year that breaches Russian laws against promoting "LGBT, radical feminism and a distorted view on traditional sexual relations”.

Also Read | Nobel Prize in Physics 2022: Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger Awarded the Honour for Work on Quantum Science.

The Russian government has been stepping up efforts to enforce greater control over the internet and social media.

Earlier this year, a court fined chat service WhatsApp and disappearing message platform Snapchat for failing to store Russian users' data on local servers, following complaints by Roskomnadzor.

Music streaming service Spotify and Match Group, which owns dating app Tinder, also have been hit by Russian fines. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)